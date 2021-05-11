Five gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Gojra police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five gangsters of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered 8 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raids and succeeded in nabbing 5 members of a vehicle lifter gang including ring leader Imran, Irfan, Umar, residents of New Plots Gojra, Sarfraz resident of Nishatabad Gojra and Abdur Rehman resident of Gojra Morh Jhang.

The police recovered 8 stolen motorcycles, Rs 200,000 and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.