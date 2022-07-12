UrduPoint.com

Five Gangsters Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Five gangsters held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five gangsters of Saddi Odh gang and recovered looted valuables worth Rs 2.5 million from their possession.

On the special direction of DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib, Sarai Mughal police in a successful raid arrested five members of inter-districts robbers gang identified as ring leader Muhammad Ahmed aka Sado, Talib, Fiaz, Ali Raza and Farooq.

The police also recovered a tractor, 9 motorcycles, Rs 300,000 in cash and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by Kasur, Okara and Lahore districts police in a number of heinous crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

