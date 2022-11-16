Five gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Phalora police busted a dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the raiding team arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered seven motorcycles, cash amounting to Rs120,000,four mobile phones and three pistols from them.

They were identified as--Sharafat, Zahid, Abdul Wahab, Adnan and Salman.

Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in 15 cases of theft and robbery.

Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Kamran announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the team.