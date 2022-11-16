UrduPoint.com

Five Gangsters Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Five gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Phalora police busted a dacoit gang and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the raiding team arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered seven motorcycles, cash amounting to Rs120,000,four mobile phones and three pistols from them.

They were identified as--Sharafat, Zahid, Abdul Wahab, Adnan and Salman.

Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in 15 cases of theft and robbery.

Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Kamran announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the team.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

1 hour ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

2 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.