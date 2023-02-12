Five gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :CIA Iqbal Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five gangsters and recovered four motorcycles, cash and weapons from their possession.

A CIA team headed by its In-charge Inspector Rana Asghar conducted a raid near Kaleem Shaheed Park and succeeded in arresting five dacoits including ring leader Danish Khan aka Dani, Nasir Ali, Mathar Masood, Ejaz Ahmad and Akash Javaid and recovered four motorcycles, Rs 50,000 in cash, mobile phones, illegal weapons and other valuables from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.