Five gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five dacoits of two gangs

and recovered 3 motorcycles, cash and illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Batala Colony police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting

three accused identified as Bilal, Ali Hasan and Mohsin Masih and recovered

two motorcycles, illegal weapons, cash and mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, CIA police also claimed to have arrested two robbers of a gang

identified as Liaqat Ali, etc. from Ehsan Yousuf Road and recovered a motorcycle,

illegal weapons, cash and other valuables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.