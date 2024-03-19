Open Menu

Five Gangsters Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Five gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Tuesday to have busted a car lifters gang and

recovered stolen vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

In a press briefing at the police lines complex here Tuesday, CPO Cap (Retd)

Muhammad Ali Zia said that CIA staff with the anti-vehicle lifting section

arrested five car lifters identified as Muhammad Wasim, Zafar alias Zafri,

Shams ur Rehman, Allah Dittah alias Ditu and Basharat.

The police recovered 22 stolen cars, 2 carry vans, 150 motorcycles,

6 loader rickshaws from them.

The accused were involved in tempering chassis numbers of the vehicles

after preparing fake documents of the vehicle sold in different cities of Sindh,

Balochistan, and Punjab provinces. The accused were traced through scientific lines.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

