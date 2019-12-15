UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Gangsters Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

Five gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Madina Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five-member dacoit gang and recovered motorcycle, jewelry from their possession.

ASP Peoples Colony Circle Bilal Mehmood Sulehri told the media that Madina Town police, working on a tip-off, arrested Haidar Ali for his alleged involvement in robbery incidents.

During interrogation, he confessed his crime and revealed that he was running a 6-member gang for looting houses. On his lead, the police arrested his five accomplices including Iftikhar Ali, Nauman alias Mani, Shahid Ali and Mujahid alias Jadi while raids were being conducted for the arrest of their sixth accomplice.

The police recovered 6 motorcycles, Rs 250,000 cash, jewelry, illicit weapons, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

aar/ia/ma/zhr

Related Topics

Police Mobile Jewelry Robbery Lead Circle Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

2 hours ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.