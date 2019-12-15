Five gangsters held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Madina Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five-member dacoit gang and recovered motorcycle, jewelry from their possession.

ASP Peoples Colony Circle Bilal Mehmood Sulehri told the media that Madina Town police, working on a tip-off, arrested Haidar Ali for his alleged involvement in robbery incidents.

During interrogation, he confessed his crime and revealed that he was running a 6-member gang for looting houses. On his lead, the police arrested his five accomplices including Iftikhar Ali, Nauman alias Mani, Shahid Ali and Mujahid alias Jadi while raids were being conducted for the arrest of their sixth accomplice.

The police recovered 6 motorcycles, Rs 250,000 cash, jewelry, illicit weapons, 14 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

aar/ia/ma/zhr