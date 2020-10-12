Five gangsters held, cash and gold ornaments recovered

Islamabad Shalimar and Margalla police stations have arrested gangsters and recovered looted cash, diamond rings and gold ornaments from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar and Margalla police stations have arrested gangsters and recovered looted cash, diamond rings and gold ornaments from them, a police spokesman said.

A police team of Shalimar police station arrested three gangsters identified as Ghulam Murtaza, Irfan, Iftikhar and recovered watches, gold ornaments, diamond rings, and cash from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting houses in twin cities. They have also remained jail birds for their involvement in different cases of dacoity and burglaries.

Meanwhile, a team of Margalla Police Station arrested two criminals identified as Usama Ashraf and Naeem resident of Ghouri Town Islamabad and recovered laptops and valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.