Five Gangsters Held In Renala Khurd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sadr Okara police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five robbers of an inter-district gang and recovered looted goods from their possession

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Sadr Okara police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five robbers of an inter-district gang and recovered looted goods from their possession.

Talking to the media, DSP Sadr Circle Javed Akhtar Jatoi said that gangsters identified Usman aka Usmani, Maqbool aka Koli, Rizwan, Asghar and Shahid used to rob passersby and motorists by erecting barricades on roads.

The police recovered Rs 4.3 million in cash, cattle heads, 8 motorcycles and 6 tractor trailers from the outlaws.

Police are conducting raids to arrest their two accomplices- Fakhar Hayat and Ashraf.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

