Five gangsters held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Wednesday arrested five members of a dacoit gang and recovered pistols, cash and other valuables from their possession.

Civil Lines police constituted a team to bust the Shera gang involved in various incidents of robbery in the city.

The team raided at different locations and managed to arrest Ali Hassan, Waseem, Salamat, Mohsin and Ghulam Rasool.

The police recovered pistols, bullets, Rs 100,000, nine motorbikes from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.