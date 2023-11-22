Five gangsters held with ring leader

The Khanewal police have smashed a gang of criminals with the arrest of five gangsters including the ring leader in an operation that also yielded the recovery of looted property, police told on Wednesday

A police spokesman said that SHO Khanewal Sadar, Anser Ali Jutt, in compliance with the orders of DPO Rana Omar Farooq, conducted an operation and arrested five criminals of the six-member Safdar Jatha gang including the ring leader Safdar.

The arrested gang members included Asif Iqbal, Junaid alias Pervez, Najaf, and Abdul Basit alias Ghulam Abbas.

On the other hand, three 30-bore pistols, six motorcycles, two mobile phones, and Rs 373,300 cash were also recovered from the gang.

"The arrests helped police resolve sixteen cases", the police said.

DPO Rana Omar Farooq appreciated the SHO and his team for their success in tracking down the notorious gang of criminals.

