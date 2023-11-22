Open Menu

Five Gangsters Held With Ring Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Five gangsters held with ring leader

The Khanewal police have smashed a gang of criminals with the arrest of five gangsters including the ring leader in an operation that also yielded the recovery of looted property, police told on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Khanewal police have smashed a gang of criminals with the arrest of five gangsters including the ring leader in an operation that also yielded the recovery of looted property, police told on Wednesday

A police spokesman said that SHO Khanewal Sadar, Anser Ali Jutt, in compliance with the orders of DPO Rana Omar Farooq, conducted an operation and arrested five criminals of the six-member Safdar Jatha gang including the ring leader Safdar.

The arrested gang members included Asif Iqbal, Junaid alias Pervez, Najaf, and Abdul Basit alias Ghulam Abbas.

On the other hand, three 30-bore pistols, six motorcycles, two mobile phones, and Rs 373,300 cash were also recovered from the gang.

"The arrests helped police resolve sixteen cases", the police said.

DPO Rana Omar Farooq appreciated the SHO and his team for their success in tracking down the notorious gang of criminals.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Police Mobile Khanewal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziri ..

Two soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e ..

JUI-S chairman holds inclusive meeting with Imam-e-Kaaba

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union m ..

Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Union meets SM Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

Chairperson BISP visits Abbottabad Office

3 minutes ago
 UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next y ..

UK economy set to grow 0.6% this year, 0.7% next year

5 minutes ago
 CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of c ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell took notice of collective issues

6 minutes ago
Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights ..

Daylong anthropological art exhibition highlights humanitarian efforts of artist ..

6 minutes ago
 A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" l ..

A literary triumph, Akhtar Raza Salimi's "Laukh" lauded as a gem in Urdu fiction

6 minutes ago
 COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & ..

COMSATS inks cooperative agreements with DGST-KP & RIHS

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooper ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to further enhnance cooperation in multiple fields

6 minutes ago
 US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in Octob ..

US manufactured goods orders fell sharply in October

6 minutes ago
 KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quar ..

KP-EZDMC reviews targets, strategies for next quarter

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan