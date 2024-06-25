Open Menu

Five Gas Connections Disconnected Over Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Five gas connections disconnected over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Multan task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued operations against defaulters and gas thieves and disconnected connections of five consumers here Tuesday.

Two gas meters were disconnected on using compressor, another disconnected at a private agriculture office, one more disconnected for being far away from the source and another two faced the same fate on charges of tampering.

Extensions were removed from the gas connections of four more consumers as they were supplying gas to other homes.

Ten other consumers, domestic and commercial, were also checked and found to be within the legal limits. The team also recovered Rs 110,270 as fine imposed on consumers on charges of gas theft.

Related Topics

Multan Agriculture Fine Same Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

55 minutes ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

2 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

5 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

19 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan