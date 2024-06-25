Five Gas Connections Disconnected Over Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Multan task force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued operations against defaulters and gas thieves and disconnected connections of five consumers here Tuesday.
Two gas meters were disconnected on using compressor, another disconnected at a private agriculture office, one more disconnected for being far away from the source and another two faced the same fate on charges of tampering.
Extensions were removed from the gas connections of four more consumers as they were supplying gas to other homes.
Ten other consumers, domestic and commercial, were also checked and found to be within the legal limits. The team also recovered Rs 110,270 as fine imposed on consumers on charges of gas theft.
