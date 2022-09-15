Five gas filling stations owners among 48 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has arrested 48 profiteers including five petrol and CNG filling stations owners on charges of making artificial price-hikes and selling commodities at a higher rate.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, five filling station owners were booked on charges of low-cage on GT Road and Hayatabad while shopkeepers and bread makers were apprehended on selling their commodities on high rate besides being involved in encroachment.

He said the assistant commissioners on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan conducted raids on GT Road, Hayatabad, Gul Bahar, University Town and Faqirabad areas from where the accused were arrested.

The spokesman said artificial price of daily used commodities including vegetables and fruits in the wake of flood situation were unacceptable and strict action would be taken against culprits.