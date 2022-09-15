UrduPoint.com

Five Gas Filling Stations Owners Among 48 Profiteers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Five gas filling stations owners among 48 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has arrested 48 profiteers including five petrol and CNG filling stations owners on charges of making artificial price-hikes and selling commodities at a higher rate.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, five filling station owners were booked on charges of low-cage on GT Road and Hayatabad while shopkeepers and bread makers were apprehended on selling their commodities on high rate besides being involved in encroachment.

He said the assistant commissioners on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan conducted raids on GT Road, Hayatabad, Gul Bahar, University Town and Faqirabad areas from where the accused were arrested.

The spokesman said artificial price of daily used commodities including vegetables and fruits in the wake of flood situation were unacceptable and strict action would be taken against culprits.

Related Topics

CNG Petrol Flood Road Price From

Recent Stories

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

21 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

3 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

12 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.