Open Menu

Five Girl Students Injured In Stampede Following Quake Rumours

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Five girl students injured in stampede following quake rumours

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman took notice of a stampede at Government Girls High School, Jehanian, where five students sustained injuries following rumours of an earthquake.

According to initial reports, five students received minor injuries and were discharged after first aid at the THQ Hospital in Jehanian.

However, one student suffered a leg fracture and was referred to the DHQ Hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman visited the DHQ Hospital to inquire about the injured student’s condition. She directed MS Dr. Ammara to ensure the provision of best medical facilities for the injured student.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that the stampede occurred due to panic caused by false earthquake rumours at the school.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Student Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

36 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

49 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

49 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

49 minutes ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

49 minutes ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

49 minutes ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan