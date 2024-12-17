Five girl students injured in stampede following quake rumours

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman took notice of a stampede at Government Girls High School, Jehanian, where five students sustained injuries following rumours of an earthquake.

According to initial reports, five students received minor injuries and were discharged after first aid at the THQ Hospital in Jehanian.

However, one student suffered a leg fracture and was referred to the DHQ Hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman visited the DHQ Hospital to inquire about the injured student’s condition. She directed MS Dr. Ammara to ensure the provision of best medical facilities for the injured student.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that the stampede occurred due to panic caused by false earthquake rumours at the school.