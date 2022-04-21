Five girls abducted from Faisalabad

As many as five girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

Police said on Thursday that accused Adnan kidnapped Iqra daughter of Shaukat Ali from Mohallah Afghan Abad while accused Danish abducted Rabia wife of Shabbir Hussain from Madina Town.

Similarly, accused Nasir kidnapped a girl Raheela from Chak No.67-JB whereas accused Mujahid abducted Rimsha daughter of Umar Hayat from Chak No.409-GB and accused Akram kidnapped Nafeesa daughter of Mazhar Iqbal from Chak No.449-GB.

Concerned police registered cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.