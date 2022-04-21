UrduPoint.com

Five Girls Abducted From Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Five girls abducted from Faisalabad

As many as five girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :As many as five girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Thursday that accused Adnan kidnapped Iqra daughter of Shaukat Ali from Mohallah Afghan Abad while accused Danish abducted Rabia wife of Shabbir Hussain from Madina Town.

Similarly, accused Nasir kidnapped a girl Raheela from Chak No.67-JB whereas accused Mujahid abducted Rimsha daughter of Umar Hayat from Chak No.409-GB and accused Akram kidnapped Nafeesa daughter of Mazhar Iqbal from Chak No.449-GB.

Concerned police registered cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Faisalabad Police Wife Nasir From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

13 seconds ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

15 seconds ago
 Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed ..

Chinese mainland reports 2,830 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,634 in Shan ..

16 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable as ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif terms Baloch people 'valuable asset' for country

18 seconds ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs probe into Dadu villages fire; vows action over neglig ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.