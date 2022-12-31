UrduPoint.com

Five Godowns Of Fertilizer Dealers Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Five godowns of fertilizer dealers sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture department sealed five godowns of fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizers at excessive rate.

According to Deputy Director Agriculture (Extensive) Department Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood, teams checked 60 shops and found five dealers involved in profiteering besides sealing their godowns and imposing a heavy fine on them.

The teams also got cases registered against profiteers while further action against them was underway,he added.

He said that there was no shortage of urea fertilizer in the district and 5,346 bags were sold out togrowers at government-fixed rate during the last week.

