Five Godowns Sealed Over Dengue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Five godowns sealed over dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The District Administration sealed five godowns and arrested three persons over presence of dengue larvae during a special surveillance conducted on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir, the district administration has imposed zero tolerance policy on dengue larvae and started conducting daily base surveillance in the city to check commercial markets, tyre shops, godowns and other places.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftekhar along with health department teams checked various godowns and shops.

The officers sealed five godowns and arrested three persons over presence of dengue larvae.

The Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir said in a statement that instructions have been issued for strict implementation of anti-dengue act in order to prevent the rising dengue cases during the ongoing rainy spell.

He urged traders and citizens to cooperate with the district administration to eradicate dengue threat. He said that the dengue larvae could be controlled through cleanliness.

