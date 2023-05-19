UrduPoint.com

Five Government Colleges To Be Transformed Into Public Libraries & Cultural Information Center In GB

Published May 19, 2023

Five government colleges to be transformed into public libraries & cultural information center in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :In a remarkable step towards promoting education and fostering a culture of learning, the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has announced a significant initiative that will bring joy to the people of the region.

Under this new endeavour, five government colleges will be transformed into public libraries & cultural information centres during evening hours, catering to both students and local communities.

In an official statement to media from CS GB office it was informed that "Recognizing the importance of providing access to knowledge and resources, the Chief Secretary has directed the Secretary of Higher Education and the Secretary of school Education to oversee and execute the conversion process within a month". This transformative initiative aims to enrich the educational landscape of GB and facilitate continuous learning beyond the classroom.

The conversion of these educational institutions into public libraries, cultural & information centres where different documentaries will be run on digital screens so that the youth and local communities understand the background of different historical initiatives will create vibrant spaces for students and community members to engage in intellectual pursuits, broaden their horizons, and cultivate a love for reading.

To ensure the effectiveness of this project, additional books will be procured and made available, covering a wide range of subjects and interests. Moreover, essential amenities and facilities such as digital screens will be provided to ensure a comfortable and conducive environment for all visitors.

By re purposing these institutions into libraries during evening hours, the government of GB is demonstrating its commitment to promoting education, fostering a love for reading and facilitating lifelong learning. This initiative acknowledges the pivotal role that education and access to knowledge play in the socio-economic development of any society.

