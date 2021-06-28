Five gunned down over property dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

Five persons were killed when two groups opened fire during a Jirga session at Pashghara area of Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Five persons were killed when two groups opened fire during a Jirga session at Pashghara area of Peshawar on Monday.

According to police, two groups opened fire in a Jirga meeting held for settling property dispute. As a result five persons died on the spot while the injured wereshifted to Hyattabad Hospital.