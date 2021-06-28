UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Gunned Down Over Property Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

Five gunned down over property dispute

Five persons were killed when two groups opened fire during a Jirga session at Pashghara area of Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Five persons were killed when two groups opened fire during a Jirga session at Pashghara area of Peshawar on Monday.

According to police, two groups opened fire in a Jirga meeting held for settling property dispute. As a result five persons died on the spot while the injured wereshifted to Hyattabad Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Police Jirga Died

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi previews Sharjah Oasis for Techno ..

29 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s re-export trade amounted to AED467.5 bn ..

30 minutes ago

SU conducts pre-entry test for admissions to M.Phi ..

21 minutes ago

SU management reverses decision regarding admissio ..

21 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in accident

21 minutes ago

Healthcare, Lockdown, Vaccine Among Domestic Polic ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.