Five Held As Police Expedites Crackdown Against Mainpuri Mafia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Police on Monday arrested five accused from different areas of the city and recovered 1,056 manpuri packets and six bags of raw material used for making health hazardous contraband items in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics sellers, mainpuri and gutka mafia

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested five accused from different areas of the city and recovered 1,056 manpuri packets and six bags of raw material used for making health hazardous contraband items in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics sellers, mainpuri and gutka mafia.

According to a police spokesman, Pinyari Police have arrested two accused Sharif Shaheen son of Waziruddin Malik, Abid Ali son of Karam Illahi Qureshi and recovered 600 mainpuri packets from their possession.

A-section Police, on a tip off conducted raid and arrested accused Muhammad Hanif and recovered 150 mainpuri packets and six bags of raw material used for making health hazardous contraband items from his possession.

Phuleli Police arrested accused Muhammad Awais near Shalimar Plaza and recovered 150 mainpuri packets from his possession.

Baldia Police also arrested accused Adnan Sharif and recovered 150 mainpuri from his possession.

Police also registered cases under section 259,270 of Pakistan Penal Code against the arrested accused.

