UrduPoint.com

Five Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Five held, drugs, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested five persons on Wednesday and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

The police said that the teams of different police stations recovered 2.4-kg hashish, two guns of 12-bore and a pistol of 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Yusaf, Ali Raza, Bilal Ahmed, Aurangzeb and Zulfiqar Ali.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

16 minutes ago
 LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

2 hours ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

3 hours ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.