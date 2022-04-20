Five held, drugs, weapons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Police arrested five persons on Wednesday and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

The police said that the teams of different police stations recovered 2.4-kg hashish, two guns of 12-bore and a pistol of 30-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Yusaf, Ali Raza, Bilal Ahmed, Aurangzeb and Zulfiqar Ali.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.