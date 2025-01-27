Five Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Kahror Pacca Sadar police arrested three drug peddlers and two suspects for possessing illegal weapons.
According to SHO Sadar Imran Gujar, the police seized 1.86 kilograms of hashish, 30 liters of alcohol, one pump-action shotgun, a revolver, and three bullets from the suspects.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigations launched.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz reiterated commitment to creating a crime-free society. He emphasized that the police was actively working in line with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister to make Punjab a crime-free province.
