Five held, drugs, weapons seized in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested five accused and recovered drugs and illegal weapons.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 1.4Kg hashish, 25 liter liquor, a rifle and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Tariq, Amir, Mudassar, Shahbaz and Qamar.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.