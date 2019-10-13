Five held, eight booked over violation of dengue SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Dengue surveillance teams arrested five persons, got registered cases against eight and imposed Rs 80,000 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for handling dengue during the ongoing campaign.

This was disclosed in a meeting of district emergency response committee, presided by Assistant Commissioner Zainul Abedin here on Sunday.

The dengue surveillance teams issued notices to 234 shopkeepers and challaned 33 others over violations.

The teams checked 320 nurseries, 690 godowns, 300 graveyards, 975 tyre shops, 319 ponds and 68 bus stands during the campaign.

Different departments organised 744 awareness walks, 839 seminars and distributed 2,200 pamphlets and 9,468 posters. Environment, civil defence, RTA, health, labour and various other departments are also participating in the awareness campaign.