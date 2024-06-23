Open Menu

Five Held For Aerial Firing At Wedding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Dera police arrested five people for engaging in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here on Sunday.

The police took action after receiving public complaints in the limits of Cantt Police station, said a police spokesman.

He said a team of Cant Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted a raid at the wedding ceremony and arrested five accused of aerial firing. The arrested accused included Zahid Khan son of Mir Alam, Abid son of Noor Ali, Aman Ullah son of Ramzan Ali, Usman son of Soorat Khan and Yousaf son of Ibrahim.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges, two pistols along with 20 cartridges and two mausers along with 15 cartridges.

The police registered a case against the arrested accused.

