Five Held For Aerial Firing At Wedding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Dera police arrested five people for engaging in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here on Sunday.
The police took action after receiving public complaints in the limits of Cantt Police station, said a police spokesman.
He said a team of Cant Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted a raid at the wedding ceremony and arrested five accused of aerial firing. The arrested accused included Zahid Khan son of Mir Alam, Abid son of Noor Ali, Aman Ullah son of Ramzan Ali, Usman son of Soorat Khan and Yousaf son of Ibrahim.
The police also recovered a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges, two pistols along with 20 cartridges and two mausers along with 15 cartridges.
The police registered a case against the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dairy unit sealed, 1800-litre expired cream discarded5 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation5 minutes ago
-
PA meeting convened for Monday5 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 278 raids on drug-dealers' hideouts15 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 9 drug peddlers15 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests head of car thief gang15 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 600,000 medical funds for cops15 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers stress for revised tax mechanism to minimize miseries of common man25 minutes ago
-
IGP reaffirms commitment to improving public service delivery25 minutes ago
-
CPO orders POs' arrest on priority basis25 minutes ago
-
Rs. 951.2m imposed on 9,323 electricity thieves: FESCO spokesman35 minutes ago
-
447 Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Panja Sahib35 minutes ago