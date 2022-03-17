Five held for betting on cock fight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested five people for alleged gambling on cock fight and recovered stake money from them

Police said on Thursday that a team of city police station conducted raid at Block No 16 and arrested the accused Maqsood Ali, Muhammad Mukhtiar, Nasir Hussain, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Amjad, who were gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs 138,170 stake money and mobile phones from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.