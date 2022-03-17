UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Betting On Cock Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Police have arrested five people for alleged gambling on cock fight and recovered stake money from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five people for alleged gambling on cock fight and recovered stake money from them.

Police said on Thursday that a team of city police station conducted raid at Block No 16 and arrested the accused Maqsood Ali, Muhammad Mukhtiar, Nasir Hussain, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Amjad, who were gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs 138,170 stake money and mobile phones from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

>