Five held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan and Kalar Syedan police rounded up five illegal arm holders

namely Waqas, Sirboland Khan, Shakeel, Naveed Ahmed and Naseeb Akhtar and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.