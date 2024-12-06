Five held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested five illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown. According to police spokesman, New Town, R.A.Bazar, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syedan police rounded up five illegal arm holders namely Faraz, Bilal Iqbal, Ahsan Ali, Shah Zaib and Adnan and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional Superintendents of Police commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.