Five held for decanting

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The police registered cases against five shopkeepers over decanting of gas.

According to the police, a police team with a civil defence officer raided at Pasrur Road, Ranjhai and Gunna Kalan and caught Tahir Mughal, Auragzaib, Ahmed Hafeed, Jawaz Ali and Tahir Sahi red handed while refilling of gas.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.