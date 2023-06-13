Five held for decanting:

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The District police on Tuesday sealed five Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets in various parts of the city for decanting.

Police said that during continued drive against the illegal business of decanting,the teams conducted raids at various areas of the city and arrested five shopkeepers for refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Police registered cases against Arshad, Umar Hayyat, Ashiq, Asif and Ibrar.