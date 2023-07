(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration was striving to stop illegal gas decanting and it had launched a crackdown in different parts of the city,here on Monday.

The administration has detained five shopkeepers including Bilal Ahmed, Faiz, Muhammad Khalid, Ahmed Khan and Sajid for illegal gas decanting.