Five held for doing wheelie

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested five youth for doing wheelie from various localities,

in the limits of Mansoorabad police station.

Sharjeel was arrested from Manawala, Imran from Malikpur, Rehan from 4-Chak,

Danish from Kashmir Chowk and Ali Husnain from Kashmir Bridge.

Cases have been registered against the accused.