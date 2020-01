(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five youth for doing wheelie here on Saturday.

Police said Nasir, Naveed, Tajjamal, Mohsin and Rameez were arrested from various parts of the city on the charge of doing wheelie.

Police have registered cases against the accused.