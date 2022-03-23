Five held for flying, selling kites

District police have arrested five persons for selling and flying kites during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers in the district

According to police, district police have arrested five persons- Azeem, Stephen, Sajjad, Attique and Akash during ongoing operation against kite sellers and flyers.

Police also recovered 34 different sized kites and string roles from their possessions.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.