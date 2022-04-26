UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Flying, Selling Kites

Published April 26, 2022

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five people for selling and flying kites in various parts of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five people for selling and flying kites in various parts of the district.

The police raided and recovered 35 kites from kite seller Khalid from Satrah, 40 kites from Mujahid of Bhudha Goraiya, 45 kites from Umair Ahmed of Chakri, 25 kites from Saqibof Shahabpura area and 10 kites from Muhammed Asif of Badiana area.

Cases have been registered.

