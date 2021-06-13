Five held for gambling

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested five people for gambling and recovered stake money from their possession.

On a tip-off, Kotmomin police conducted raid and arrested five gamblers identified as Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Iqbal, Gulzar Ahmed and Muhammad Arif and recovered stake money ofRs 11,500 from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.