Five Held For Gambling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested five people for gambling and recovered stake money from their possession.
On a tip-off, Kotmomin police conducted raid and arrested five gamblers identified as Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Iqbal, Gulzar Ahmed and Muhammad Arif and recovered stake money ofRs 11,500 from them.
A case has been registered against the accused.