Five Held For Gambling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

Five held for gambling

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested five people for gambling and recovered stake money from their possession.

On a tip-off, Kotmomin police conducted raid and arrested five gamblers identified as Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Iqbal, Gulzar Ahmed and Muhammad Arif and recovered stake money ofRs 11,500 from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

