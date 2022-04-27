Five held for gambling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested five alleged gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

A spokesman for police said that an Urban Area police team conducted a raid at Muhammadi Colony, arrested Ghulam Abbas, Naveed, Shakeel, Iftikhar and Ahmed on gambling charges and recovered Rs 105,000 from them.

A case had been registered against them under the gambling act.