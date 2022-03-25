Five held for gambling in sargodha

Police on Friday arrested five gamblers and recovered money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested five gamblers and recovered money from their possession.

A spokesman for police said officials conducted a raid on railway road and arrested Abdul Hameed, Ashiq Ali, Shoaib Hameed, Shahid Mehmood and Idrees besidesrecovering Rs 18,020 from them.

A case had been registered against them under the gambling act.