Five Held For Involvement In Immoral Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police under their ongoing operation against anti-social elements have arrested five accused including two women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.

A police spokesman said that New Town police, following on information, raided outside a local hotel and held Fariyad Hussain, Abdul Aziz, Saira Bibi and Zarina Bibi when they were busy in making deal for immoral activities.

The police also registered a case against hotel manager identified as Changez Khan and sent all of them behind the bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

