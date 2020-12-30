Five held for involvement in immoral activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police under their ongoing operation against anti-social elements have arrested five accused including two women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.

A police spokesman said that New Town police, following on information, raided outside a local hotel and held Fariyad Hussain, Abdul Aziz, Saira Bibi and Zarina Bibi when they were busy in making deal for immoral activities.

The police also registered a case against hotel manager identified as Changez Khan and sent all of them behind the bars.