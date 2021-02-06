UrduPoint.com
Five Held For Involvement In Immoral Activities In Ralwalpindi

Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

On a tip-off, Waris Khan Police raided at a house and nabbed five persons namely Faizan Ali, Jabbar Hussain, Zahid Ali, Sajjid Ali and Sonia for alleged involved in prostitution while proclaimed offender Arslan and Benish managed to escape from scene, a police spokesman informed.

The police registered cases against all the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, SP, Rawal has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective action against such persons in their respective areas.

