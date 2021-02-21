UrduPoint.com
Five Held For Involving In Gambling On Cockfighting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 4,500 and 05 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Wah Police conducted a raid and arrested 05 for gambling on cockfighting.

The arrested accused were identified as Musaib Sultan, Mohammad Ismail, Waseem Akhtar, Nazir Ahmed and Mohammad Rafiq.

SP Pothohar commended Saddar Wah police team and said that operations against gamblers should be continued.

More Stories From Pakistan

