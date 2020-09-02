Five held for killing friend

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrest five accused for their alleged involvement in killing a friend in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police station, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to him, the accused Muhammad Adnan with his companions shot dead Muhammad Ibrahim and injured Rafqat Hussain over transaction dispute. They managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

A police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO Gujar Khan using latest techniques and investigating on modern lines, managed to held accused identified as Zafran Muhammad, Raja Hamza, Raja Taifoor, Ansar Mehmood and Nabeel Bhatti.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the ring leader Muhammad Adnan.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciating the performance of police said that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in heinous crime adding that leniency would not be tolerated against such elements.