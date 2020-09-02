UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held For Killing Friend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:19 PM

Five held for killing friend

The police arrest five accused for their alleged involvement in killing a friend in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police station, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The police arrest five accused for their alleged involvement in killing a friend in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police station, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to him, the accused Muhammad Adnan with his companions shot dead Muhammad Ibrahim and injured Rafqat Hussain over transaction dispute. They managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

A police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO Gujar Khan using latest techniques and investigating on modern lines, managed to held accused identified as Zafran Muhammad, Raja Hamza, Raja Taifoor, Ansar Mehmood and Nabeel Bhatti.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the ring leader Muhammad Adnan.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciating the performance of police said that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in heinous crime adding that leniency would not be tolerated against such elements.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Gujar Khan Nabeel From

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

36 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

36 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches e-vendors portal

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Asset Management Company signs Age Friendl ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.