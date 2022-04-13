Five held for kite flying, selling

Police during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested five persons, here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Police during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested five persons, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, crackdown against kite sellers and flyers is continued in the district.

Police arrested Bilal, Adil, Zubair, Shoaib and Ali Haider on charges of kite selling and flying from different areas of the district. Police also seized dozens of kites and string roles from their possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.