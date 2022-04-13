UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Kite Flying, Selling

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Five held for kite flying, selling

Police during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested five persons, here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Police during a crackdown against kite sellers and flyers arrested five persons, here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, crackdown against kite sellers and flyers is continued in the district.

Police arrested Bilal, Adil, Zubair, Shoaib and Ali Haider on charges of kite selling and flying from different areas of the district. Police also seized dozens of kites and string roles from their possession.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Ali Haider From

Recent Stories

Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations in Online Fo ..

Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations in Online Format - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Police horse riding school inaugurated

Police horse riding school inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on el ..

Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

1 minute ago
 Saudi Arabia to Allocate $10Mln Assistance to Ukra ..

Saudi Arabia to Allocate $10Mln Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees - Relief Center ..

1 minute ago
 Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

Drug dealer among 20 arrested in Multan in a day

6 minutes ago
 Call for concrete action plan to address education ..

Call for concrete action plan to address education in Sindh

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.