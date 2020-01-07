UrduPoint.com
Five Held For Looting People In Guise Of Policemen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:19 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):Lohibher Police has arrested five fraudsters looting people in guise of policemen and recovered cash, mobile phones, uniform and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman on Monday said.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal assigned a task to Lohibher police to ensure arrest of those looting impersonators after portraying themselves as policemen.

Following his directions, DSP Rukhsar Medhi constituted special police team under the supervision of SHO Lohibher police Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, Sub-Inspector Abdul Waheed along with others.

The team succeeded to arrest five persons identified as Qamar Mumtaiz resident of Bank colony Rawalpindi, Naimat resident of Hayatabad Peshawar, Ikram resident of District Bannu, Gulfraz resident of district Sadnahoti AJK, and Imran Sohail Masih resident of Dhoke Cohudrian District Rawapindi.

Police recovered cash, mobile phone, uniform and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people by impersonating themselves as police official in area of Lohibher.

Further investigation is underway from them after registration of the case, the spokesman added.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed have also appreciated performance of the Lohibher Police team.

