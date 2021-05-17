UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held For Making/selling Kites In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:57 PM

Five held for making/selling kites in faisalabad

Police arrested five people for making/selling kites and recovered huge quantity of kites from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested five people for making/selling kites and recovered huge quantity of kites from their possession.

Police said on Monday that a team of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested 5 people from various parts ofits jurisdiction and recovered over 10,000 kites and dozens of twin spools from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 86 L ..

11 minutes ago

12 killed in contested border region: S.Sudan offi ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's ruling party accuses UN of 'political hyp ..

2 minutes ago

Nawabzada grieved over Begum Naseem Wali Khan's de ..

2 minutes ago

Saifullah brothers condole demise of Begum Nasim W ..

2 minutes ago

European Commission Is Worried Over Destruction of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.