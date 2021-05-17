Five held for making/selling kites in faisalabad

Police arrested five people for making/selling kites and recovered huge quantity of kites from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested five people for making/selling kites and recovered huge quantity of kites from their possession.

Police said on Monday that a team of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested 5 people from various parts ofits jurisdiction and recovered over 10,000 kites and dozens of twin spools from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.