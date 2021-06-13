Five held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Five people were caught for pilfering electricity from various locality of the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, police raided at Umer Town, Azeem Colony, Hamza Ghous, Munawarpura, Fatehpur and caught red handed Imran, Sher Afghun, Zubair, Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Ijaz while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.