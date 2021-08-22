UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Pilfering Electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five people on the charge of stealing electricity and meter tampering.

The FESCO task force along with police conducted raids in Chak No 135-NB,148-NB,113-SB and caught five people red-handed while stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Naeem, Shahmshad, Tahir, Asif and Arshad.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

