Five held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Five persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from various locality of the district, here on SaturdayOn the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, Rangpura, Ugoki and Sabzpir police raided at various areas of the district and caught red-handed -- Awais, Ashraf, Sajjad Ahmed, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Boota -- while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.