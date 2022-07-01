Five held for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested 2 accused Arsalan and Shoaib, and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad Police held Mohammad Hussain and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

while, Rawat police arrested accused Shiraz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore form his possession.

Following operation, Kalarsyedan police arrested accused Mohammad Qasim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said crackdown will be continued against illegal arm holders.