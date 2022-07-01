UrduPoint.com

Five Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Five held for possessing illegal arms

Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested 2 accused Arsalan and Shoaib, and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad Police held Mohammad Hussain and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

while, Rawat police arrested accused Shiraz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore form his possession.

Following operation, Kalarsyedan police arrested accused Mohammad Qasim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said crackdown will be continued against illegal arm holders.

Related Topics

Police Shiraz Progress All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

FPCCI supports transformation into riba-free econo ..

FPCCI supports transformation into riba-free economy

few seconds
 Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

2 seconds ago
 Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from ..

Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from old woman

1 minute ago
 21 new cases of corona reported in KP

21 new cases of corona reported in KP

1 minute ago
 Man arrested for killing his father

Man arrested for killing his father

2 minutes ago
 Over 344,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah till ..

Over 344,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah till Friday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.