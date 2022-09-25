Five held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Sunday arrested five for illegal possession of arms and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here, informed the police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhai police arrested 02 accused Azizullah and Ibrahim, and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police arrested Naveed and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Meanwhile, the Rawat police nabbed Abdul Wahab, and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from his possession.

Following the operation, Chakri police arrested Adil Rasheed and recovered 01 pistol 30 mm from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding, crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons would be continued.

No one would be allowed to carry out illegal weapons.